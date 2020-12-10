You are here

UK, EU leaders agree to Sunday deadline for Brexit decision: Downing Street

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 7:12 AM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen agreed on Wednesday to decide by Sunday whether their Brexit talks are worth continuing, Downing Street said, noting "very large gaps" still remain.
PHOTO: AFP

Over a lengthy dinner in Brussels, the two leaders "had a frank discussion about the significant obstacles which remain in the negotiations", a senior Number 10 source said.

"Very large gaps remain between the two sides and it is still unclear whether these can be bridged." The leaders agreed to further discussions by their negotiating teams "over the next few days", the source said.

"The PM does not want to leave any route to a possible deal untested.

"The PM and VDL agreed that by Sunday a firm decision should be taken about the future of the talks."

