UK first to approve Oxford, AstraZeneca vaccine

London
BRITAIN on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, hoping that rapid action would help it stem a surge of infections driven by a highly contagious variant of the virus.
Prime Minister...
