UK gives Huawei partial role in 5G network despite US push for total ban

BRITAIN will let Huawei Technologies play a limited role in building the country's next-generation mobile phone networks, denying a long-running attempt by the US to have the Chinese tech giant barred.

In a statement released midday in London, the UK said it will keep high- risk vendors, alluding to Huawei, out of the most sensitive core parts of the networks but will allow the company to supply other gear that's critical to the roll-out of 5G, such as antennas and base stations.

The country will also impose a cap of up to 35 per cent on the Shenzhen-based vendor's radio access components, so phone carriers like BT Group's EE and Vodafone Group may face a challenge reducing their dependence on Huawei. The Chinese company currently has a similar overall share of the UK's 4G networks.

High-risk vendors, a category which could also include China's ZTE, which is already banned from the UK, are also to be "excluded from sensitive geographic locations, such as nuclear sites and military bases".

The recommended 35 per cent cap will be kept under review and could reduce over time, the statement said. BT is already set to switch out Huawei core network components inherited when it bought the EE mobile network in 2016.

The widely-expected announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is a compromise between the outright ban on Huawei sought by the US and the access sought by telecommunication companies. While it ends months of political wrangling, the process remains fraught with peril for Mr Johnson as he prepares to end the UK's 47 years of European Union membership.

In a statement, Huawei vice-president Victor Zhang said it was "reassured" that the UK will let the company keep working with carriers on 5G.

"This evidence-based decision will result in a more advanced, more secure and more cost-effective telecoms infrastructure that is fit for the future," he said, committing to build on Huawei's more than 15 years of supplying UK telecom operators.

The Confederation of British Industry, the leading business lobby in the country, said "this solution appears a sensible compromise that gives the UK access to cutting-edge technology, whilst building in appropriate checks and balances around security". Vodafone Group, which uses Huawei in its UK radio network, said "we aim to keep any potential disruption to customers to a minimum".

A key pillar of Mr Johnson's vision for a future outside the world's richest single market is a trade deal with the US and the Huawei licence risks setting up a clash with President Donald Trump.

By curbing Huawei's access but still allowing the supplier to play a role in 5G, British officials are betting they can manage any security risks at home and still maintain intelligence-sharing ties with the US and other allies.

Mr Johnson discussed Huawei in a phone call with Mr Trump on Friday, and clearly wasn't swayed by the push for a total ban. The prime minister said the UK could have the best of both worlds: retaining access to the best technology while protecting the data of consumers. British security services deem the risks manageable.

The US is disappointed by the United Kingdom's decision to grant the Chinese telecommunications firm a limited role in its 5G mobile network, a senior Trump administration official said on Tuesday.

"There is no safe option for untrusted vendors to control any part of a 5G network. We look forward to working with the UK on a way forward that results in the exclusion of untrusted vendor components from 5G networks," the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said.

For the UK, timing of its announcement is particularly sensitive. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, who had warned Mr Johnson's predecessor not to "wobble" on the issue, is due to visit on Wednesday.

Huawei has been a key supplier to the UK and many other European phone networks for over a decade so this decision will be closely watched by others. In fact, many European nations and Canada are leaning in the same direction as the UK.

The EU will publish its own guidelines on Wednesday which give leeway to member states to restrict or ban Huawei without forcing them to do so. According to a draft of the document seen by Bloomberg, countries should consider banning suppliers based in countries with insufficient "democratic checks and balances" from core 5G components.

A key concern of the US is that other countries will copy-and-paste the UK's solution, relying on its regulatory system and high level of access to Huawei technology.

"The UK model isn't easily replicated," warned Ian Levy, technical director of the National Cyber Security Centre, in a blog published alongside the decision. "The approach we've come up with for the UK is specific to the UK context. Others shouldn't assume they're getting the same level of protection for modern networks if they do similar things without performing their own analysis."

The market is broken, he added, because it's not commercially attractive to build good security into networks. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS