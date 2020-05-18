You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK government boosts vaccine funding as daily virus deaths fall

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 6:35 AM

[LONDON] Britain on Sunday reported 170 more coronavirus deaths - its lowest number since late March, when lockdown restrictions were introduced, although the figures from Northern Ireland were not included.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson meanwhile acknowledged public frustration with the...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

CDC 'let the country down' on coronavirus testing: White House

WHO committee to discuss Taiwan exclusion

India extends nationwide lockdown through May as virus cases rise

Business outlook falls below 2008 crisis level to record low: poll

Next Jobs Support Scheme payout to be disbursed from May 28

Vietnam 'most outstanding' in handling of Covid-19: Control Risks report

BREAKING NEWS

May 18, 2020 06:44 AM
Life & Culture

Game-worn Air Jordan sneakers sell for record-breaking US$560,000

[NEW YORK] A pair of Air Jordan sneakers worn in a game by Michael Jordan sold Sunday for US$560,000 at Sotheby's...

May 18, 2020 06:41 AM
Government & Economy

CDC 'let the country down' on coronavirus testing: White House

[WASHINGTON] The White House rebuked the top US health agency on Sunday, saying "it let the country down" on...

May 18, 2020 06:38 AM
Government & Economy

WHO committee to discuss Taiwan exclusion

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization (WHO) is to raise the question of Taiwan's participation as an observer at...

May 18, 2020 06:33 AM
Government & Economy

India extends nationwide lockdown through May as virus cases rise

[NEW DELHI] India extended its coronavirus lockdown until the end of May on Sunday as it reported its biggest single...

May 17, 2020 11:52 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: 1 new cluster found; 24-year-old man who works at CDPL Tuas Dormitory among 4 Singaporean cases confirmed

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 682 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Sunday, taking the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.