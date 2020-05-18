UK government boosts vaccine funding as daily virus deaths fall

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[LONDON] Britain on Sunday reported 170 more coronavirus deaths - its lowest number since late March, when lockdown restrictions were introduced, although the figures from Northern Ireland were not included.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson meanwhile acknowledged public frustration with the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes