UK government says to hold crisis meeting on Monday over virus travel bans

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[LONDON] The British government said on Sunday it would hold a crisis meeting of its COBR emergencies committee after a string of countries banned travellers arriving from the UK and crucial transit country France blocked most freight.
"The Prime Minister will chair a COBR meeting...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes