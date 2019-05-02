You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK govt cancels ferry contracts for no-deal Brexit

Thu, May 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

THE UK government cancelled contracts for additional shipping in the event of a no-deal Brexit, a move likely to increase pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May over her strategy for leaving the European Union.

The ferry contracts were meant to guard against shortages of key items such as medicines and spare parts for the energy sector and essential chemicals if the UK left the EU without an agreement. The government has been plagued with problems over their terms and implementation.

Cancelling the contracts will cost about £50 million (S$88.8 million), according to a person familiar with the matter. "We're taking this decision now as it represents best value for the taxpayer," Mrs May's spokesman, James Slack, told reporters on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

By ending the deals, Prime Minister Theresa Mrs May risks criticism from eurosceptic members of her Conservative Party that she's taking the option to leave the bloc without an agreement off the table. Britain was due to leave the EU in March, but the deadline has been extended to October. A no-deal Brexit could still happen later this year.

Both companies with contracts, Brittany Ferries and Denmark's DFDS, confirmed the government's decision.

Hiring ferry companies to ensure Britain wasn't left without key supplies was part of the government's broader no-deal planning and has been mired in controversy from the start. The decision to cancel, first reported by Sky News, will add to the scrutiny of Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, who has faced frequent criticism including over disruption on the train network last year.

A spokesman for the prime minister said she still has confidence in Grayling.

"Chris Grayling and the ferry contracts will forever more be a case study in ministerial incompetence," said Andy McDonald, transport spokesman for the opposition Labour Party.

In February, the Department of Transport scrapped a £13.8 million deal with Seaborne Freight, which had no ships and no trading history, after the company backing the plan pulled out. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

Disability inclusion is a win-win, achievable goal

Looking through the eyes of the blind

Disabled or otherwise, we're all on the same team

NTUC is committed to helping workers, companies transform

Levelling the playing field at the workplace

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
2 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
3 Savings hacks for millennials and more
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

Must Read

lwx_atm_010519_2.jpg
May 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

Savings hacks for millennials and more

lwx_Sycamore Tree_010519_5.jpg
May 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust

BT_20190501_CHEVRON_3768802.jpg
May 1, 2019
Real Estate

Oxley confirms S$1.025b sale of Chevron House

lwx_heng_010519_82.jpg
May 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Close relationship between PAP, NTUC helped Singapore weather early crises: DPM Heng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening