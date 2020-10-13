You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK jobless rate rises by more than expected to 4.5%

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 2:27 PM

rk_London_131020.jpg
Britain's unemployment rate rose by more than expected to 4.5 per cent in the three months to August, up from 4.1 per cent in the three months to July, even before the end of the government's broad coronavirus job protection plan.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain's unemployment rate rose by more than expected to 4.5 per cent in the three months to August, up from 4.1 per cent in the three months to July, even before the end of the government's broad coronavirus job protection plan.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the unemployment rate to rise more slowly to 4.3 per cent.

The number of people in employment fell by 153,000 in the June-to-August period compared with a median forecast for a fall of 30,000 in the Reuters poll.

However, separate tax office data showed the number of staff on company payrolls rose by a monthly 20,000 in September, slightly reducing the total number of job losses by that measure since March to 673,000.

The Bank of England (BOE) has forecast that the unemployment rate will hit 7.5 per cent by the end of the year as the government scales back its £50 billion (S$88.43 billion) job protection scheme and replaces it with a smaller programme in November.

SEE ALSO

UK economy stumbles in August, setting back Covid recovery

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BOE governor Andrew Bailey on Monday repeated his warning that the economy could prove weaker than the central bank's forecasts.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Automotive activities viable again as Hyundai opens first EV facility in Singapore: PM Lee

Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim meets king in challenge for premiership

Trump tells fans on post-Covid comeback tour: 'I feel so powerful'

China to raise US$6b via bond issue; US investors welcome for first time: sources

China's imports, exports surge as global economy reopens

New green finance centre in Singapore to drive Asia-focused research, develop talent

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 13, 2020 02:34 PM
Banking & Finance

UK debt mountain to grow but don't raise taxes yet: IFS think-tank

[LONDON] Britain's debt mountain is likely to rise and hold above 100 per cent of gross domestic product for at...

Oct 13, 2020 02:32 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher after US rallies

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed marginally higher in sluggish trading on Tuesday following rallies on Wall Street, as...

Oct 13, 2020 01:46 PM
Garage

The scramble to secure super-app status

[LONDON] Super-apps are associated with China's Internet giants and hot emerging market upstarts. As rivals like...

Oct 13, 2020 01:34 PM
Government & Economy

Automotive activities viable again as Hyundai opens first EV facility in Singapore: PM Lee

AUTOMOTIVE activities are becoming viable in Singapore again, as the process of making electric vehicles (EVs)...

Oct 13, 2020 01:27 PM
Companies & Markets

China state-owned firm adds Zheneng Jinjiang stake for S$289.9m, plans mandatory offer

SHANGHAI-LISTED thermal power generation firm Zhejiang Zheneng Electric Power's (ZZEP) special purpose vehicle (SPV...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Indoor playground SuperPark Singapore has closed down

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Tee International, Parkson Retail Asia, Fabchem, SGX

If SIA needs more cash, it should tap travellers instead of investors

Second week of jobs law protests in Indonesia

Hot stock: Fruit distributor SunMoon slumps amid parent's bankruptcy woes

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for