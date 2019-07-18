You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK lawmakers back bid to hamper a no-deal Brexit

Thu, Jul 18, 2019 - 9:32 PM

file769wrih1k2vs07qs570.jpg
British lawmakers on Thursday backed proposals to make it harder for the next prime minister to force through a no-deal Brexit by suspending parliament, showing again their determination to stop a divorce from the EU without agreement.
EPA

[LONDON] British lawmakers on Thursday backed proposals to make it harder for the next prime minister to force through a no-deal Brexit by suspending parliament, showing again their determination to stop a divorce from the EU without agreement.

Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May next week, has said Britain must leave the European Union on Oct 31 with or without a deal.

He has refused to rule out suspending, or proroguing, parliament to prevent lawmakers from passing legislation to block his exit plan if he tries to exit without a deal.

Lawmakers backed a proposal by 315 to 274 that would require parliament to be sitting to consider Northern Irish affairs for several days in September and October even if it was suspended.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

They also backed a requirement for ministers to make fortnightly reports on progress towards re-establishing Northern Ireland's collapsed executive, to give lawmakers an opportunity to debate and approve those reports and if, parliament has been suspended, to recall it in order to do so.

The measures do not amount to an outright block on suspending parliament but could make it much more difficult to bypass parliament.

A junior culture minister was among those who rebelled against the Conservative government to vote for the measure while media reported some senior government figures, including finance minister Philip Hammond who are likely to be sacked if Mr Johnson wins the top job, abstained.

The three-year Brexit crisis is deepening as Mr Johnson's plan to leave the EU "do or die" on Oct 31 sets Britain on a collision course with the bloc's 27 other leaders and many lawmakers in the British parliament.

Earlier on Thursday, the Office for Budget Responsibility, the budget watchdog, warned Britain might be entering a full-blown recession that a no-deal exit from the European Union would compound, blowing a 30 billion-pound hole in the public finances.

The OBR said the economy probably flat-lined or might have contracted in the second quarter.

Britain's economy slowed by less than feared after the 2016 Brexit referendum. But many investors are worried about a sharp downturn now with the latest Brexit deadline approaching on Oct 31 and the world economy slowing because of trade tensions.

A no-deal Brexit could cause the economy to contract by 2 per cent by the end of 2020, the OBR said, referring to International Monetary Fund forecasts. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

South Korean political leaders vow to work together to resolve Japan dispute

US Fed sees 'modest' growth despite 'widespread' trade fears

Thirty feared killed in arson attack on Japanese animation studio

Malaysian police say political leader behind gay sex tape allegations

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Indonesia central bank makes first rate cut in almost 2 years

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_180733.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

nz_ NODX_180725.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Tokyo-Seoul dispute will add to S'pore exporters' woes

nz_ SGX_180726.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

The future's bright for SGX's rubber derivatives

Most Read

1 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
2 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
3 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

Must Read

prudential peter tan.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence lawyers question estimated losses from departure of Prudential agents

doc769tcapvqoo1jlilyn6y_doc768rrnqc7w21lpj01cwo.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares jump 7.9% on heavy volume, sparking SGX query

yves bouvier.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore 'Fort Knox' said to be up for sale as Swiss owner fights Russian tycoon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly