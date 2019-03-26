You are here

UK lawmakers vote to take control of Brexit process

Tue, Mar 26, 2019 - 6:45 AM

The amendment put forward by Oliver Letwin, a lawmaker from Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives, changes the rules of parliament on Wednesday in order to provide time for so-called indicative votes on Brexit options.
[LONDON] British lawmakers on Monday voted to wrest control of the Brexit process to try to find a majority for an alternative way forward that would break the parliamentary deadlock.

Lawmakers voted by 329 to 302 to accept the amendment. The motion will be voted on shortly and also needs to be passed.

Lawmakers voted by 329 to 302 to accept the amendment. The motion will be voted on shortly and also needs to be passed.

