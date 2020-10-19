You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK lockdowns: Wales and Manchester head towards tougher lockdowns

Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 3:38 PM

file7css24ai72psj4lvk5q.jpg
Around 6 million people in the United Kingdom face tougher Covid-19 lockdowns in coming days as Wales and Manchester, the country's third largest city, mull additional restrictions as the novel coronavirus outbreak accelerates.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Around 6 million people in the United Kingdom face tougher Covid-19 lockdowns in coming days as Wales and Manchester, the country's third largest city, mull additional restrictions as the novel coronavirus outbreak accelerates.

The United Kingdom recorded 16,982 new daily cases...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

EU needs long-term plan to tackle 5G fake news, 15 EU countries say in joint call

Japan to join forces with US, Europe in regulating Big Tech firms

South Korea's 40 trillion won rescue fund sells debt as airlines seek help

Maybe there's hope for a V-shaped recovery after all

Indonesia's Jan-Sept fiscal deficit at 4.16% of GDP on higher spending

Japan, Vietnam reach broad agreement on transfer of defence gear

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 19, 2020 03:41 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares climb on US stimulus talks, drop in local virus cases

[SEOUL] South Korean shares gained on Monday as optimism over some progress in US stimulus talks and a drop in...

Oct 19, 2020 03:30 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares propped up by upbeat earnings

[BENGALURU] European stocks rose in early trading on Monday as strong earnings updates from Dutch firm Philips and...

Oct 19, 2020 03:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Wilmar share price drop 'unjustified'; gap with YKA to narrow, say analysts

THE divergent price action between Wilmar International and its newly listed Chinese subsidiary Yihai Kerry Arawana...

Oct 19, 2020 03:14 PM
Government & Economy

EU needs long-term plan to tackle 5G fake news, 15 EU countries say in joint call

[BRUSSELS] The European Union (EU) needs to come up with a strategy to counter disinformation about 5G technology or...

Oct 19, 2020 03:08 PM
Life & Culture

The power picnic is spreading.

[NEW YORK] Emily Hecht takes her new role of "picnic designer" very seriously. Hecht arranges a picnic by layering...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brokers' take: Singtel dividends to get boost from associate's 10.3t rupiah tower sale, says DBS

SK Jewellery suspends trading after close of privatisation offer

Dysons sell Wallich Residence triplex penthouse for S$62m

Stocks to watch: SingPost, Biolidics, Keppel DC Reit, DBS, SATS, Metech

Asia: Markets rise on US stimulus hope, China growth falls short

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for