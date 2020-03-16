You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK manufacturing slid before coronavirus crisis escalated: survey

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 9:56 AM

[LONDON] Manufacturing in Britain weakened sharply in early 2020 even before concerns about the coronavirus crisis escalated, adding urgency to the need for a trade deal with the European Union, an industry survey showed on Monday.

Trade body Make UK and accounts BDO said exports shrank for the first time since late 2016 and output slumped as factories ran down stocks they had built up before a Brexit deadline in October. The survey was conducted in the three weeks to Feb. 19.

Make UK cut its forecast for British manufacturing output in 2020 as a whole, saying it now predicted a drop of 2.1 per cent compared with previous forecast for a rise of 0.3 per cent. It warned that the coronavirus outbreak could mean a further cut.

"Even before the current situation, the shocking drop in exports could not have come at a worse time ahead of potentially difficult trade talks where the clock is running down fast," said Seamus Nevin, chief economist at Make UK.

"It is now vital that government works with industry to limit the damage to industry and takes whatever steps are necessary to safeguard skills in particular."

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong: Stocks start Monday on back foot

Britain and the EU are trying to strike a trade agreement before Dec 31 when tariffs and other barriers to exports are due to go up.

A separate Make UK poll conducted just after Britain left the EU on Jan 31 pointed to some reticence among customers in the bloc about using British suppliers.

Make UK said 35.6 per cent of businesses said sentiment had worsened, while 61.5 per cent said there had been no change. Only 2.9 per cent said EU customers viewed them in a better light since Brexit.

Also on Monday, a survey published by property website Rightmove showed asking prices for houses in Britain rose in March by 3.5 per cent in annual terms, up from 2.9 per cent in February and marking the strongest growth since December 2016.

"The market has been waiting for several years for a window of certainty, and 2020 seemed set to be the year when many would look to make a move and satisfy their pent-up housing needs," Rightmove director Miles Shipside said.

"However, the current fast pace of the housing market could now be temporarily affected by the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Biden to pick female running mate if he is Democratic nominee

Hong Kong's central bank cuts base rate to 0.86% after Federal Reserve move

RBNZ governor says not expecting negative interest rates at this point

Germany hits back over US virus vaccine interest

Spanish king strips allowance of his father, Juan Carlos: palace

Qatar restricts entry, announces US$23b stimulus over virus

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 16, 2020 09:50 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start Monday on back foot

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with more losses on Monday as a dramatic stimulus drive and interest rate cut by...

Mar 16, 2020 09:46 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall at Monday open after Fed's emergency rate cut; STI down 2.8%

SINGAPORE shares started the week lower after the US Federal Reserve on Sunday cut interest rates to virtually zero...

Mar 16, 2020 09:46 AM
Consumer

More US retailers shut stores to limit coronavirus spread

[NEW YORK] More major retailers said on Sunday they would shut stores in the United States to limit the spread of...

Mar 16, 2020 09:45 AM
Government & Economy

Biden to pick female running mate if he is Democratic nominee

[WASHINGTON] White House hopeful Joe Biden on Sunday committed to picking a woman as his vice presidential candidate...

Mar 16, 2020 09:23 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 36.75...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.