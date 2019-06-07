You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK opposition Labour fight off Brexit Party to retain parliament seat

Fri, Jun 07, 2019 - 10:22 AM

BP_parliament _070619_35.jpg
Britain's opposition Labour Party held on to the parliamentary seat of Peterborough in eastern England on Friday, seeing off a challenge from Nigel Farage's insurgent Brexit Party.
PHOTO: AFP

[PETERBOROUGH] Britain's opposition Labour Party held on to the parliamentary seat of Peterborough in eastern England on Friday, seeing off a challenge from Nigel Farage's insurgent Brexit Party.

The vote was triggered when the incumbent Labour lawmaker was ousted by her constituents in a recall petition. Labour candidate Lisa Forbes won with 10,484 votes.

The Brexit Party, who was the bookmakers' favourite, came second with 9,801 votes while Prime Minister Theresa May's governing Conservatives came third with 7,243 votes.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

International collaboration, whole of society approach needed for sustainable future: DPM Heng

Netanyahu fails to get postponement of corruption court hearing: reports

UK firms raise spending on temporary staff by least in 6 years: REC

Huawei executive's extradition hearings set for 2020 in Vancouver

Pompeo to visit Bangkok, commit to Southeast Asia: official

Maduro axes electricity minister amid ongoing Venezuela blackouts

Editor's Choice

BP_private homes_070619_1.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Real Estate

Govt pares land supply for private homes amid demand and supply concerns

BT_20190607_JLC_3802450.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

BP_SGX_070619_9.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Queries over missing S$33m: Allied Tech outlines escrow account fund flows

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in State Courts
2 Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6
3 Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment
4 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts
5 Singapore to experience sharpest slowdown in S-E Asia with 1.9% GDP growth this year: ICAEW report

Must Read

BP_private homes_070619_1.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Real Estate

Govt pares land supply for private homes amid demand and supply concerns

BT_20190607_JLC_3802450.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

Jun 7, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ST Engineering, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust, Kingsmen Creatives, HC Surgical Specialists

BP_Grab_070619_4.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Garage

GIC's ex-chief economist to join Grab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening