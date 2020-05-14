You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK plans to cut tariffs on US agricultural imports: FT

Thu, May 14, 2020 - 12:13 PM

nz_harvest_140551.jpg
The United Kingdom is planning to cut tariffs on US agricultural imports to advance progress on a free trade agreement, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] The United Kingdom is planning to cut tariffs on US agricultural imports to advance progress on a free trade agreement, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Thursday.

The Department for International Trade was considering a "big concession package" to negotiators from the United States over the coming months to cut the cost of certain agricultural imports, the FT reported, citing government officials.

The package has been led by UK trade minister Liz Truss, but is facing internal opposition from Environment Secretary George Eustice who has raised concerns that such a step could undercut UK farmers, the report added.

Concerns about such tariff cuts have also been raised by officials at the Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs, according to the report.

Last week, the United States and Britain launched formal negotiations on a free trade agreement, vowing to work quickly to seal a deal that could counter the massive drag of the coronavirus pandemic on trade flows and the two allies' economies.

The talks, to be conducted virtually, will involve over 300 US and UK staff and officials in nearly 30 negotiating groups.

Agriculture was expected to be among the thorniest issues in the talks, given strong British opposition to US genetically modified crops and antibacterial treatments for poultry.

Trade in goods between the United States and United Kingdom was valued at US$127.10 billion in 2018, with the two sides roughly in balance, while the services trade topped US$134.80 billion. Britain is the seventh-largest US goods trading partner, after South Korea, according to the US Census Bureau.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 14, 2020 12:28 PM
Transport

Temperature checks, masks the new normal for air travel, says Dubai airport CEO

[DUBAI] Temperature screening and face masks will become common sights at airports to mitigate the spread of the new...

May 14, 2020 12:24 PM
Technology

Advocacy group says TikTok violated FTC consent decree and children's privacy rules

[WASHINGTON] A group of privacy advocacy organisations is filing a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC...

May 14, 2020 12:05 PM
Real Estate

Hong Kong land auction fails in rare property market setback

[SYDNEY] A plot of land at Hong Kong's former Kai Tak airport has failed to sell at auction in a sign the city's...

May 14, 2020 12:00 PM
Banking & Finance

China seen draining funds from bank system in surprise move

[BEIJING] China was seen to drain liquidity from the banking system even as lenders come under pressure to handle...

May 14, 2020 11:52 AM
Consumer

Indonesian moviemakers bet on homegrown superhero universe

[JAKARTA] Marvel's Avengers may bring in billions at the box office but Indonesia is taking on the likes of Captain...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.