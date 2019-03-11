You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK plans to spend £200m on innovation in spring budget

Mon, Mar 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

THE UK plans to invest £200 million (S$354 million) in supercomputers, lasers and genetic research to support science and technology as the country prepares to leave the European Union.

The move is part of the Spring Statement to be unveiled by Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond on Wednesday, with a long-term plan for research and innovation infrastructure to be published in the autumn, according to a Treasury statement on Sunday.

The chancellor's statement will come during what could be a pivotal few days for Brexit. Mr Hammond could offer an extra £5 billion to end austerity if Parliament backs Prime Minister Theresa May's deal set for a vote on Tuesday, a move that would release cash held back in case of a no-deal.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The government already pledged a further £20 billion for the National Health Service, while committing to protect defence and overseas aid from real-term cuts. Should Britain leave the bloc without a deal, further spending restraint may be necessary to balance the budget by 2020.

Under the science and tech investment plan, laser technology in Oxfordshire will benefit from the highest allocation with £81 million to further enhance a photonics industry. Edinburgh will receive a £79 million supercomputer to be used to run tests for the medical, climate and aerospace industries, while £45 million is targeting genetic research in Cambridge to increase its computing and storage capacity.

The research and technology industry is worth £36 billion to the economy, according to the Treasury. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

New source of inspiration needed for bull market to continue its fine run

China's central bank steps up support as bank lending slides

No relief for India bond market as RBI is seen tightening money tap

Theresa May faces heavy defeat in parliament as Brexit crisis grips Britain

Crunch votes in British Parliament on Brexit: The key dates

Trump to ask Congress for additional US$8.6b for border wall

Editor's Choice

BT_20190311_LLINSURERSTURN_3719878.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

BT_20190311_VSHSBC_3719840.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

BT_20190311_NRTOPLINE_3719744.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit eyes further growth after acquisition spree

Most Read

1 Hyflux: 73 parties file proofs of claims worth S$3.51b
2 8Telecom served with court summons for non-repayment of share subscription
3 US payroll gains plunge to 20,000 as wages top estimates
4 SunMoon: Late payment for credit sales due to interested parties
5 Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery

Must Read

BT_20190311_LLINSURERSTURN_3719878.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

BT_20190311_VSHSBC_3719840.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

BP_Retirement_110319_4.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Opinion

Retirement income products: flavour of the times

BT_20190311_JABEERSMOA_3719474.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Consumer

APB Singapore wants Asia to say cheers to zero-alcohol Heineken

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening