You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK PM Johnson insists will not ask for Brexit delay despite new law

Tue, Sep 10, 2019 - 6:59 AM

BP_Boris Johnson_100919_19.jpg
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted on Monday he would not request a delay to Brexit beyond October 31 despite MPs approving a new law that could force him to do so.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted on Monday he would not request a delay to Brexit beyond October 31 despite MPs approving a new law that could force him to do so.

"I will not ask for another delay," he told parliament, adding that if MPs voted on Monday against holding an early general election then he would prepare for Britain's departure from the EU "hopefully with a deal but without one if necessary".

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

US Democrats demand gun safety action as Congress reconvenes

US House steps up Trump impeachment probe

US judge blocks Trump move on asylum-seekers

North Korea says willing to hold talks with US in September

British MPs inflict fresh blow on Johnson over Brexit documents

Trump tweets increasingly moving markets: report

Editor's Choice

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BT_20190910_LMXHOCK_3887811.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Is BreadTalk's S$80m offer for Food Junction worth the dough?

Must Read

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BP_condo_100919_5.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

Condo buyers go for pricier, larger units in Q2

BT_20190910_VTRAZER10_3887702.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Technology

Razer committing S$10m to boost Singapore gaming, e-sports

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly