You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK police declare ‘major incident’ over ‘unknown substance’

Wed, Jul 04, 2018 - 9:53 AM

[TOKYO] Police in the English county of Wiltshire have declared a "major incident" after it's suspected that two people may have been exposed to an unknown substance in the town of Amesbury.

Emergency services were called to an address in Muggleton Road, Amesbury, on the evening of June 30, according to a statement posted by Wiltshire Police on its website and Twitter feed today. A man and woman, both in their 40s, were found unconscious in a property, according to the statement.

"It was initially believed that the two patients fell ill after using possibly heroin or crack cocaine from a contaminated batch of drugs," according to the police statement. "However, further testing is now ongoing to establish the substance which led to these patients becoming ill and we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances surrounding this incident."

A number of sites, believed to be places the individuals frequented in the period before they fell ill, will be cordoned off overnight in and around the Amesbury and Salisbury area as a precautionary measure.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Amesbury is a town close to the city of Salisbury, where a former Russian spy and his daughter earlier this year were victims of a nerve agent, sparking a diplomatic spat with Russia.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

IMF urges New Zealand to reconsider ban on foreigners' home ownership

Malaysia's former PM Najib Razak charged with criminal breach of trust and accepting RM42m bribe in relation to 1MDB

EU to Trump: Look at services when griping about trade deficit

Mounting allegations against environment chief trouble White House

Former Malaysian premier Najib set to be charged in court

US allows ZTE transactions to maintain networks

Editor's Choice

BT_20180704_GOLD_3489680.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Gold loses safe-haven shine as greenback, interest rates rise

LZW_7367_edited.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade-tension risks not hurting regional growth forecasts

Jul 4, 2018
Real Estate

Hong Leong Group bags Hillview Rise GLS site for S$460m

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
4 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
5 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180704_GOLD_3489680.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Gold loses safe-haven shine as greenback, interest rates rise

LZW_7367_edited.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade-tension risks not hurting regional growth forecasts

singaporecompaniesbills_040716.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Payment performance for local firms dips in Q2, led by wholesale trade

Jul 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Addvalue, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust, mm2 Asia, SPH

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening