You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK police treating parliament car crash as terrorist incident

Tue, Aug 14, 2018 - 8:23 PM

colin-ukp-14.jpg
"This appears to be a deliberate act," Mr Basu said in a televised press conference in London. "We are treating it as a terrorist incident."
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] UK police launched a counter-terrorism inquiry after a car crashed into barriers outside Parliament Tuesday. Three people were injured in the incident, which bears similarities to a deadly attack last year.

The driver, a man in his late 20s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of terrorist offenses, the Metropolitan Police said. Though he has not yet been identified, the man is not thought to be previously known to security services, according to Neil Basu, the UK's counter-terrorism police chief.

"This appears to be a deliberate act," Mr Basu said in a televised press conference in London. "We are treating it as a terrorist incident."

Parliament is in recess, and few lawmakers are likely to have been in the building, especially just after 0730 GMT when the incident took place. But the building is one of the world's major terrorist targets. In March 2017, a man drove a car through pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, before crashing into the railings and running into Parliament grounds through the gates. He killed four pedestrians and a policeman before he was shot dead.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

London is used to living with terrorism, and the threat level is currently at the second-highest level or ‘severe,' meaning an attack is regarded to be highly likely, according to UK security services. The highest level - ‘critical' - is designated when a terrorist attack is expected imminently.

The attack drew a tweet from US President Donald Trump, who has previously criticised London officials for not taking a hard enough line on terrorism.

Television pictures from the incident on Tuesday showed armed police surrounding a silver saloon car that had hit heavy barriers outside St Stephen's Gate, the main public entrance to Parliament. Its hood was crumpled and its airbags had been deployed. The police said nobody else was in the vehicle, and no weapons had been recovered.

Emergency services took two people to the hospital, though one of them has already been discharged and the other is not considered to be in a life-threatening condition, Mr Basu said. A third person was also treated at the scene.

Officials will hold a so-called COBR emergency response meeting at 2pm in London to discuss the incident, the prime minister's office said in an emailed statement.

Police have "no intelligence at this time of further danger to Londoners or the rest of the UK," Mr Basu said.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Stronger Euro-area economic growth defies trade war threats

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Erdogan says Turkey will boycott US electronic products

China angered at new US defence act, to assess content

German economic growth stronger than expected in second quarter

German economic growth stronger than expected in second quarter

Editor's Choice

2018-05-24T143143Z_1136805536_RC1B17EE4CB0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Tighter monetary policy still on the cards as core inflation climbs

JAPAN-STOCKS-073410.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia markets skid on Turkish turmoil; analysts downplay contagion fears

BT_20180814_KRHOTEL14YPVN_3530724.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Real Estate

Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m

Most Read

1 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
2 Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m
3 PayNow Corporate launched today
4 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
5 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file71fx5898c7s10ukofka6.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Vienna replaces Melbourne as world's most liveable city; Singapore slips back behind Hong Kong

vienna.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz-propnex-140818.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

PropNex strikes master franchise deal in Vietnam, takes 25% stake in franchisee

2018-05-24T143143Z_1136805536_RC1B17EE4CB0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Tighter monetary policy still on the cards as core inflation climbs

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening