You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK productivity puzzle continues with smallest rise since 2016

Thu, Jan 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

UK productivity rose at the slowest pace in two years between July and September, disappointing news for policy makers seeking to tackle a decade of stagnation.

Output per hour increased just 0.2 per cent compared with the third quarter of 2017, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday.

While manufacturing saw an increase of 1.7 per cent, the dominant services industry achieved only 0.1 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Productivity has grown by just 0.3 per cent a year since 2008 compared with a pre-recession average of around 2 per cent, holding back economic growth and depressing wage packets.

Output per hour would be more than a fifth higher than it is had it maintained the trend seen before the financial crisis. Officials are expecting only a modest improvement in coming years.

The figures represent "a continuation of the UK's productivity puzzle", the ONS said.

"This sustained stagnation contrasts with patterns following previous UK economic downturns, when productivity initially fell, but subsequently recovered to the previous trend rate of growth."

To be sure, poor productivity has plagued other advanced economies but Britain still lags well behind its Group of Seven peers.

It takes a British worker five days to produce what a French worker makes in less than four. And there are fears that leaving the European Union could see Britain fall further behind by depriving the economy of productivity-enhancing foreign innovation and investment.

Poor productivity means the economy can no longer expand as quickly as it did in the past without fuelling inflation.

With growth already around the 1.5 per cent "speed limit", in normal circumstances Bank of England (BOE) policy makers might be preparing to raise interest rates again to meet their inflation target.

But fears that Britain is heading for a no-deal Brexit are overshadowing everything, and traders put the chance of a rate increase this year at less than 70 per cent.

The lacklustre productivity performance followed a 1.6 per cent jump in the second quarter.

Output-per-hour fell 0.4 per cent over the quarter, as the number of hours worked rose faster than economic output.

Earnings and other costs outpaced productivity growth, resulting in a 2.8 per cent increase in unit labour costs - up from 2.1 per cent between April and June.

The BOE sees unit labour costs growing 2.25 per cent in 2019 and 2020, "leading to a gradual building in domestic inflationary pressures" as firms raise prices to protect profit margins. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

US-China trade talks conclude amid hopes of a breakthrough

Re-employment model remains relevant; retirement age should stay at 62: panel

World Bank cuts growth outlook as trade sputters

New forum to help companies navigate human capital challenges

BOJ mulls unpleasant policy options if Fed puts rates on hold

Japan's fear that PM May's Brexit plan will be shot down is real

Editor's Choice

file6ubuqlysdf8n7ile2o6.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

BT_20190109_ALLGREEN_3663355.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

RV Altitude, Fyve Derbyshire and Fourth Avenue Residences poised to kick off 2019 launches

Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hi-P falls 4.66% as Maybank downgrades it to 'sell'

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
4 Recession likely in next 2 years
5 AGC alleges possible misconduct by lawyer Lee Suet Fern in preparing Lee Kuan Yew's will

Must Read

bp_sgcondo_080119_33.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip 0.2% in December; HDB rents up 0.6%: SRX flash estimates

sgsky.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc73k7nrhb941pbiug09_doc73k7w65cjytrx90z9o3.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

Cheong Sim Lam buys Ascott Raffles Place Singapore for S$353.3 million

Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buyout offer for Cityneon closes with 99% shares acquired; firm to delist

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening