You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK recovery from lockdown deserves more credit: BoE's Haldane

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 6:55 AM

nz_haldane_080934.jpg
The Bank of England's chief economist, Andy Haldane, hailed the recovery so far in Britain's economy after its coronavirus lockdown shock, striking a more upbeat tone than several of his colleagues recently.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] The Bank of England's chief economist, Andy Haldane, hailed the recovery so far in Britain's economy after its coronavirus lockdown shock, striking a more upbeat tone than several of his colleagues recently.

Mr Haldane told City A.M. newspaper that the "recovery isn't being given enough credit" and the economy "has bounced back" in large part because consumers had shown themselves to be"incredibly resilient and adaptive and so too have businesses."

Fellow interest-rate setters Michael Saunders, Deputy BoE Governor Dave Ramsden and Gertjan Vlieghe have recently expressed concern that Britain's economy might take longer to recover than the BoE's most recent forecasts.

Mr Saunders said last week he thought Britain's economy was likely to need more stimulus from the BoE.

Britain suffered its most severe economic contraction on record between March and June when it shrank by 20 per cent, a worse performance than other large industrialised nations.

SEE ALSO

Primark shoppers buying more clothes, lifting AB Foods profit

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Haldane has consistently sounded more optimistic about the prospect of a relatively quick recovery.

He also told City A.M. that calls to extend the British government's huge job retention scheme would prevent a"necessary process of adjustment" from taking place in the labour market as some companies looked set to fail.

Mr Haldane told the newspaper in a podcast interview that the pandemic had already delivered "lasting structural change to the economy which does mean, regrettably, some businesses will probably not make it through and some jobs may well not be coming back."

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey has similarly backed finance minister Rishi Sunak's plan to wind down the job retention scheme by the end of next month.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 8, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

UK ramps up no deal preparations as EU trade talks stall

[LONDON] Britain will tell the European Union on Tuesday that progress must be made in trade talks this week or the...

Sep 8, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's Suga signals chance of calling snap election: Asahi

[TOKYO] Japan's chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga signalled the possibility of calling a snap election if he...

Sep 8, 2020 06:52 AM
Life & Culture

Mbappe to miss Croatia match after positive Covid-19 test

[PARIS] Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of France's Nations League game against World Cup runners-up Croatia on...

Sep 8, 2020 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

Saudi Khashoggi ruling far from expectations: Turkey

[ISTANBUL] Turkey on Monday said a Saudi court ruling overturning five death sentences in the 2018 murder of...

Sep 8, 2020 06:41 AM
Transport

US aviation authority investigating Boeing 787 manufacturing flaws

[SAN FRANCISCO] The US aviation authority is investigating manufacturing flaws in the Boeing 787 after the company...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Acquittal of Liew Mun Leong's former maid prompts AGC to look further into case

Sembcorp Marine rights issue undersubscribed; Temasek to mop up 1b shares

Founders of Singapore's food ordering app Oddle look to exit

Brokers' take: DBS says worst over for listco earnings; Maybank likes Wilmar, ComfortDelGro

China Life Singapore to hire more than 500 consultants in next five years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.