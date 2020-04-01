You are here

UK reports record 381 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Wed, Apr 01, 2020 - 6:14 AM

nz_bhospital_010426.jpg
Britain reported a record daily coronavirus toll of 381 on Tuesday, more than double the number of nationwide deaths posted in the previous 24 hours.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain reported a record daily coronavirus toll of 381 on Tuesday, more than double the number of nationwide deaths posted in the previous 24 hours.

"As of 5pm (4pm GMT) on March 30, of those hospitalised in the UK, 1,789 have sadly died," the health ministry said on its Twitter page, up from 1,408 on Monday.

The patients were aged between 19 and 98, and all but 28 had underlying health conditions, NHS England said in a statement.

The country's previous highest daily toll was 260, recorded on Saturday, with the number dropping to 180 on Monday.

Some 25,150 people have now tested positive for the virus in Britain, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a daily increase of 3,009.

Data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) for England and Wales on Tuesday revealed that the true toll could be 24 per cent higher.

The government figures cover those who have been taken to hospital and tested for the virus whereas the ONS data is for deaths in the community where Covid-19 is suspected.

"The rising death toll in recent days showed the vital importance of the public continuing to stick to the social distancing guidance which has been put in place by the government," Mr Johnson said in a video-link cabinet meeting.

"The situation is going to get worse before it gets better - but it will get better," he added.

AFP

Government & Economy

