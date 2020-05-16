UK researchers test dogs' ability to sniff out Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[LONDON] Dogs' ability to sniff out whether people are infected with Covid-19 will be put to the test by British researchers, in a bid to develop a fast, non-invasive means of detecting the disease.
Britain's government said on Saturday it had given £500,000 pounds (S$864,091) towards the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes