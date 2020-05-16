You are here

UK researchers test dogs' ability to sniff out Covid-19

Sat, May 16, 2020 - 9:19 AM

nz_meddog_160550.jpg
Dogs' ability to sniff out whether people are infected with Covid-19 will be put to the test by British researchers, in a bid to develop a fast, non-invasive means of detecting the disease.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Dogs' ability to sniff out whether people are infected with Covid-19 will be put to the test by British researchers, in a bid to develop a fast, non-invasive means of detecting the disease.

Britain's government said on Saturday it had given £500,000 pounds (S$864,091) towards the...

