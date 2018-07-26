You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK retail and mortgage data points to pick-up ahead of Bank of England decision

Thu, Jul 26, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180726_NAHBRIT26_3512430.jpg
An official measure of retail sales for the second quarter of 2018 showed the fastest quarterly growth since 2004, and the Bank of England expects second-quarter GDP growth to rise to 0.4% from 0.2% in the first three months of the year.
PHOTO: AFP

London

BRITISH shoppers are spending strongly and more people are trying to buy homes, according to industry data on Wednesday that is likely to strengthen the Bank of England's (BOE) conviction that the economy has shrugged off a weak start to the year.

While economists cautioned that the latest figures did not necessarily point to robust growth later in 2018, most still expect the BOE to raise interest rates next week for only the second time since the 2008 financial crisis.

The longer-term challenges facing retail, which include Brexit and structural changes in the sector, are seen by economists as significant.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) retail sales gauge showed stores enjoyed robust sales growth in July, slowing less than expected as the heatwave that boosted sales growth to a nine-month high in June continued to lift demand.

Banks' mortgage approvals for house purchase also hit a nine-month high in June, according to seasonally adjusted figures from industry body UK Finance, after a period of sluggish demand.

"Ongoing evidence that consumers have stepped up their spending fuels our belief that the Bank of England is more likely than not to raise interest rates from 0.5 per cent to 0.75 per cent," said Howard Archer, chief economist at consultants EY ITEM Club.

An official measure of retail sales for the second quarter of 2018 showed the fastest quarterly growth since 2004, and the BOE expects second-quarter GDP growth to rise to 0.4 per cent from 0.2 per cent in the first three months of the year.

The CBI's retail sales balance fell to +20 in July from a nine-month high of +32, a slightly smaller drop than either retailers or any economist polled by Reuters had expected.

Looking at the three months to July as a whole, sales growth of +21 was the highest since December 2016.

But the heat kept shoppers away from clothing and furniture stores, and forward-looking measures were less robust. Retailers expect sales growth to flatline in August, and the survey's gauge of orders with supplier was the weakest since October.

"Long-term challenges facing the retail sector are significant. Continually subdued real wage growth means that households are still feeling the pinch, and retailers are still grappling with deeper structural issues," CBI economist Alpesh Paleja said.

UK Finance's data showed strong growth in re-mortgaging, as well as the pick-up in new mortgages, as households tried to lock in lower interest rates.

Consumer lending growth edged up to 4.1 per cent in the year to June from May's low of 3.9 per cent, but remains soft by historic standards.

"While consumers have perked up recently, they still face a pretty challenging environment and there is no guarantee that they will spend at a robust rate over the coming months," Mr Archer said. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Ong Ye Kung lists 4 sources of tension facing education

NTUC chief to bosses: Raise retirement age voluntarily

Singapore middle-market firms see growth above 6%: survey

ClassPass raises US$85m in Series D funding

Trade frictions with US spell uncertainty for jobs, says China

EU prepares retaliatory tariffs on US$20b of US goods

Editor's Choice

BT_20180726_ANGSIAS_3512417.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

Jul 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital prices Asia's first project-financing portfolio

BT_20180726_AGNSEN0RM_3512458.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, NSE restart talks on India's offshore hub

Most Read

1 As rents soar, Democrats push new policies on affordable housing
2 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
3 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
4 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
5 OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180726_ANGSIAS_3512417.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

Jul 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital prices Asia's first project-financing portfolio

BT_20180726_AGNSEN0RM_3512458.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, NSE restart talks on India's offshore hub

BT_20180726_VIESS_3512434.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Ong Ye Kung lists 4 sources of tension facing education

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening