UK secures 2m more doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[BENGALURU] Britain has secured two million doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, to be available in Europe as early as the spring, the government said on Sunday, in addition to the five million doses it secured from the US company two weeks ago.
The new deal came a day after...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes