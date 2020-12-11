You are here

UK-Singapore FTA may loosen e-wallet rules for UK financial firms here

Fri, Dec 11, 2020 - 7:55 PM
choycmn@sph.com.sg@NatalieChoyBT

SINGAPORE's latest trade deal with the UK may translate to more attractive terms opening up for UK-based financial firms operating here.

Under the free trade agreement (FTA) signed on Thursday, Singapore has agreed to start a review next year to consider raising the e-wallet payment...

