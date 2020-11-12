You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK 'sleep-walking' into personal debt crisis, warns charity

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 9:00 AM

nz_london_121137.jpg
Britain is 'sleep-walking' into a personal debt crisis with the number of people in severe problem debt topping a million due to the coronavirus pandemic, charity StepChange has warned.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Britain is 'sleep-walking' into a personal debt crisis with the number of people in severe problem debt topping a million due to the coronavirus pandemic, charity StepChange has warned.

A further 3 million people are at risk of joining the 1.2 million people already in severe financial difficulty, according to StepChange research published on Thursday, with 5.6 million people already in arrears or borrowing to make ends meet.

The charity defines severe problem debt as meeting at least three of its indicators including falling behind on essential bills or using credit to make debt repayments.

"This report paints a picture of a nation sleep-walking into a debt crisis," Phil Andrew, CEO of debt charity StepChange, said, warning that protective measures by the government and banks had not kept up with the situation.

"The result is a spiraling number of people being plunged into debt due to Covid-19. And the worst is yet to come."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Earlier this month the government extended measures rolled out in the crisis to support jobs and incomes, including its furlough job protection scheme, while regulators told banks to extend loan repayment holidays of up to six months.

StepChange urged the government to further extend support including help paying local taxes and to fund interest-free loans, warning the ongoing lockdown to curb a second wave of the virus would exacerbate the problem.

While official data has shown that many people have borrowed less and saved more during lockdowns, StepChange warned that millions who had lost work or taken pay cuts are struggling with mounting debts.

Nearly 15 million people have been negatively financially impacted by the pandemic, StepChange estimated, around 30 per cent of the adult population.

The charity, whose research including a poll of 3,297 adults in September, said almost one in five of those affected was experiencing hardship such as a single meal a day for two or more days or going without heating or electricity for five or more days.

A spokesperson for the finance ministry said the government had put unprecedented support in place but was aware some people may need extra help, adding it had given nearly £40m of extra funding to debt advice providers this year and had increased the welfare safety net.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

IMF eyes new relationship with biggest shareholder after Biden win

US warns of more China sanctions over Hong Kong moves

Bahrain's crown prince appointed new prime minister

Greece to offer 50% tax break for returning professionals and "digital migrants"

Brazil, UK discuss potential post-Brexit trade pact

Republicans add another seat in US Senate with Alaska win

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 12, 2020 09:05 AM
Companies & Markets

SingPost sets up S$1b debt programme; Halcyon Agri prices US$200m perps

POSTAL service provider Singapore Post (SingPost) on Wednesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary SingPost Group...

Nov 12, 2020 08:59 AM
Companies & Markets

Singtel reverses from loss to post S$466.1m net profit in H1

SINGAPORE Telecommunications (Singtel) on Thursday posted a net profit of S$466.1 million for the six months ended...

Nov 12, 2020 08:57 AM
Government & Economy

IMF eyes new relationship with biggest shareholder after Biden win

[WASHINGTON] The election of Joe Biden as US president gives the International Monetary Fund a chance to reset its...

Nov 12, 2020 08:50 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, SingPost, Halcyon Agri, UOL, Jiutian Chemical, F&N

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday:

Nov 12, 2020 08:47 AM
Real Estate

UK house price growth hits 21-year high, weaker 2021 likely: RICS

[LONDON] The boom in Britain's housing market carried on into October as a gauge of house price growth struck a new...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CapitaLand has a global philanthropic footprint in battle against Covid-19

Cybersecurity talent gap leaves Singapore firms exposed

Rates gaming on mortgage relief in Singapore set to unwind

Issues hit shoppers using GrabPay at start of 11.11 sales

URA's removal of some price information puts data transparency in focus

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for