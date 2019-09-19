UK Supreme Court to issue parliament ruling 'early next week'

Supreme Court judges will rule early next week on whether British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament in the run-up to Brexit was lawful, the court's president said Thursday.

[LONDON] Supreme Court judges will rule early next week on whether British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament in the run-up to Brexit was lawful, the court's president said Thursday.

"We know that this case must be resolved as quickly as possible, and we hope to be able to publish our decision early next week," judge Brenda Hale said as the third and final day of hearings wrapped up.

Mr Johnson could suspend parliament again even if the Supreme Court rules that his original suspension, or prorogation, was unlawful, a court submission tweeted earlier by an opposition lawyer showed.

