UK technical failure in Covid-19 testing data system now fixed, minister says

[LONDON] A technical failure in England's Covid-19 testing data system has now been fixed and should not be repeated, Work and Pensions Secretary Thérèse Coffey said on Monday.
Britain reported a jump in daily Covid-19 cases to a record 22,961 on Sunday, after authorities said a technical...
