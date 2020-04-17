You are here

UK virus death toll rises by 847 to 14,576: health ministry

Fri, Apr 17, 2020 - 10:40 PM

rk_London-medical_170420.jpg
The number of people in Britain who have died in hospital from coronavirus has risen by 847 to 14,576, according to daily health ministry figures on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] The number of people in Britain who have died in hospital from coronavirus has risen by 847 to 14,576, according to daily health ministry figures on Friday.

The increase over a period of 24 hours is slightly lower than the 861 new deaths recorded the previous day.

The latest data also showed a further 5,599 people had tested positive for Covid-19 over 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to nearly 109,000.

AFP

