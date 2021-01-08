UK virus strain triggers lockdown in Australia's Brisbane

Get our introductory offer at only
[BRISBANE] The Australian city of Brisbane has called a snap three-day lockdown after a worker at a quarantine hotel contracted the highly infectious UK strain of Covid-19.
From Friday evening, more than two million residents in the Greater Brisbane area would have to stay at home,...
