You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK virus strain triggers lockdown in Australia's Brisbane

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 8:44 AM

nz_swaber_080141.jpg
The Australian city of Brisbane has called a snap three-day lockdown after a worker at a quarantine hotel contracted the highly infectious UK strain of Covid-19.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BRISBANE] The Australian city of Brisbane has called a snap three-day lockdown after a worker at a quarantine hotel contracted the highly infectious UK strain of Covid-19.

From Friday evening, more than two million residents in the Greater Brisbane area would have to stay at home,...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Optimism sweeps UK boardrooms but slow recovery ahead: Deloitte

Japan household spending posts surprise gain in Nov, rises for second month

US Vice-President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump

Federal Reserve's Bullard expects ongoing economic recovery as vaccines take hold

Pelosi says removing Trump 'emergency of highest magnitude'

Biden calls Capitol protests one of 'darkest days' in US history

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 08:47 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Industries, ISDN, Soilbuild Construction, Secura

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday.

Jan 8, 2021 08:25 AM
Government & Economy

Optimism sweeps UK boardrooms but slow recovery ahead: Deloitte

[LONDON] A wave of optimism washed over bosses of major British companies in December, ahead of a tightening of...

Jan 8, 2021 08:24 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Friday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street, as risk-on investor sentiment...

Jan 8, 2021 08:21 AM
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp unit bags new solar power project in India

SEMBCORP Industries' India energy arm Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL) has clinched a 400 megawatt (MW) solar...

Jan 8, 2021 08:20 AM
Government & Economy

Japan household spending posts surprise gain in Nov, rises for second month

[TOKYO] Japan's household spending unexpectedly rose for a second straight month in November, as consumer sentiment...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person

New pricing model timely as one-size- fits-all rules for HDB flats passé

US Congress affirms Biden's victory

Three Eagle Hospitality Trust directors resign

WEF dates in Singapore moved to avoid clash with Hari Raya Puasa

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for