You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK warned to expect months of virus measures

Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 6:10 AM

WH-ukvirus-300320.jpg
Life in locked-down Britain may not return to normal for six months or longer as it battles the coronavirus outbreak, a top health official warned on Sunday, as the death toll reached passed 1,200.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Life in locked-down Britain may not return to normal for six months or longer as it battles the coronavirus outbreak, a top health official warned on Sunday, as the death toll reached passed 1,200.

Deputy chief medical officer Jenny Harries said it would take two or three weeks to assess the impact of the current rules for people to stay at home wherever possible to limit the spread of Covid-19.

"If we are successful, we will have squashed the top of that (infection) curve, which is brilliant," she told the government's daily news conference.

"But we must not then suddenly revert to our normal way of living - that would be quite dangerous. If we stop then, all of our efforts would be wasted and we could potentially see a second peak."

She said measures to contain the virus would be reviewed every three weeks, "probably over the next six months" or even longer - but stressed that did not necessarily mean a full lockdown for that long.

SEE ALSO

Australia curbs gatherings, locks down travellers, in new coronavirus measures

"Gradually we will be able to hopefully adjust some of the social distancing measures and gradually get us all back to normal," Ms Harries said.

Britain has been on lockdown for a week, with non-essential shops and services closed and people told to stay at home except for daily exercise, to get groceries or help vulnerable people.

The measure was introduced amid fears the virus was spreading more rapidly than expected.

New figures on Sunday revealed that 1,228 people with coronavirus have now died in Britain - an increase of 209 on the previous 24 hours.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is among more than 19,500 people who have tested positive for Covid-19.

He is currently holed up in his flat above his Downing Street office, but officials say he has mild symptoms and remains "fully in charge".

Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London, one of the epidemiologists advising the government, told the Sunday Times he believed the lockdown could last until "the end of May, maybe even early June".

EXPECT MORE DEATHS 

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Mr Johnson thanked health workers, pharmacists and shop workers still working during the shutdown - and the 20,000 doctors and nurses who had returned to work during the crisis.

Another 750,000 had stepped forward to volunteer to do other work in the fight to contain the virus, he said.

Mr Johnson also thanked those people respecting the new restrictions.

"By delaying the spread of the disease we can reduce the pressure on our NHS (National Health Service), and that's how we hope to save many thousands of lives," he tweeted.

In a leaflet being sent to more than 30 million British households in the coming days, Mr Johnson warns that "things will get worse before they get better".

"The more we all follow the rules, the fewer lives will be lost and the sooner life can return to normal," the prime minister wrote.

But he added: "We will not hesitate to go further if that is what the scientific and medical advice tells us we must do."

Ms Harries also warned that the death toll would continue to rise until the lockdown started to have an effect.

"We actually anticipate that our numbers will get worse over the next week, possibly two," she said, but should then fall.

A top ear, nose and throat surgeon was on Sunday named as one of the victims of coronavirus.

Amged El-Hawrani, 55, died in hospital in Leicester in central England. His family said he was a "loving and much-loved husband, son, father, brother and friend".

Separately, senior government minister Michael Gove accused China, where coronavirus first emerged, of failing to alert the world as to its severity.

"Some of the (early) reporting from China was not clear about the scale, the nature, the infectiousness of this," he told BBC television.

AFP

Government & Economy

Australia curbs gatherings, locks down travellers, in new coronavirus measures

Turkish central bank predicts strong growth despite coronavirus

New Zealand central bank gives more liquidity to companies

An online lifeline in Portugal for old ventilators amid coronavirus crisis

Trudeau remains in isolation after wife recovers from virus

US sees 518 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 30, 2020 07:09 AM
Government & Economy

Australia curbs gatherings, locks down travellers, in new coronavirus measures

[SYDNEY] Australia's most populous states will restrict public gatherings to two people from midnight, state leaders...

Mar 30, 2020 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Turkish central bank predicts strong growth despite coronavirus

[ANKARA] Turkey's central bank expects high first-quarter growth thanks to a strong January and February, its deputy...

Mar 30, 2020 06:49 AM
Life & Culture

Trump says US won't pay Harry and Meghan security

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said Sunday that the United States would not pay security costs for Prince Harry...

Mar 30, 2020 06:47 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand central bank gives more liquidity to companies

[WELLINGTON] The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Monday that it was deploying more tools to provide...

Mar 30, 2020 06:45 AM
Banking & Finance

Egypt's banks told to limit withdrawals and deposits

[CAIRO] Egyptian banks have been instructed to apply temporary limits on daily withdrawals and deposits in a move...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.