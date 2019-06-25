You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK's Johnson admits needing EU support in event of no-deal Brexit

Tue, Jun 25, 2019 - 12:54 PM

nwy_BORIS_250619_26_2x.jpg
Boris Johnson, the favourite to replace British Prime Minister Theresa May, has acknowledged that London would need cooperation from the European Union to cushion potential shocks in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] Boris Johnson, the favourite to replace British Prime Minister Theresa May, has acknowledged that London would need cooperation from the European Union to cushion potential shocks in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Johnson has repeatedly insisted Britain should leave the bloc on the current deadline of October 31, even if it means walking away with no deal.

But avoiding disruption to borders and business would require the EU's support.

"It's not just up to us, it's up to the other side as well. There's an element of course, a very important element, of mutuality and cooperation in this," he told the BBC in an interview aired on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The way to get our friends and partners to understand how serious we are is finally, I'm afraid, to abandon the defeatism and negativity... and to prepare confidently and seriously for a (World Trade Organisation) or no-deal outcome."

Without a Brexit deal between London and Brussels, the UK will default to "third country" status with the EU, with trade relations run on World Trade Organisation rules.

Hot favourite Johnson faces foreign minister Jeremy Hunt in a run-off vote to decide who will become the next British leader and take on the task of piloting the country's departure from the EU.

The former foreign minister and one-time London mayor has been accused of not having a detailed plan to take Britain out of the European Union.

Mr Johnson said May's current EU withdrawal agreement is "dead" after being rejected three times by the British parliament.

However, he believes there would be enough time to negotiate a new agreement with the EU ahead of the deadline and hoped the bloc would be willing to grant an "implementation period".

If he were to win, he said his government would not impose controls or hard borders between EU member Ireland and British-ruled Northern Ireland - an issue that has become one of the main sticking points in EU negotiations.

Mr Johnson has also come under growing pressure following a scandal over an argument with his girlfriend that led to a police visit to their home last week.

"I've made it a rule over many, many years... I do not talk about stuff involving my family, my loved ones," adding that it would be "simply unfair" to "drag them into things", he told the BBC.

Mr Johnson, 55, was involved in a loud altercation early Friday at the home of his 31-year-old girlfriend Carrie Symonds, an incident that has since dominated press headlines.

Photographs emerged Monday of the couple smiling and holding hands at an undisclosed countryside location said to have been taken on Sunday.

AFP

Government & Economy

Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia

Solomon Islands plans due diligence tour on Taiwan ties

China says Africa projects should be sustainable, denounces criticism

Hangovers at work inflict £1.4b headache on UK economy

Trump plans to meet with Xi, Putin and Erdogan this week at G-20

Iceland poised to cut rates again to help economy

Editor's Choice

nwy_Singapore_250619_9_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecasting recession and recovery is a mix of science, art and timing

nwy_SEMBCORP_250619_6_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

nwy_SGX_250619_8_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement fails to get SGX nod to buy African cement producer Schwenk Namibia

Most Read

1 Bitcoin climbs to US$10,000 as memories of the crypto bubble fade
2 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
3 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
4 Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom
5 40% of Sky Everton units sold

Must Read

nwy_WALKING_250619_62_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia

bankfile.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks earn top marks for customer satisfaction from Asia corporate clients

file75eg9n58l6qmf3647l9.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Consumer

Brand disloyalty 'the new normal' for Singapore consumers: Nielsen survey

Linde x ExxonMobil.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Linde investing US$1.4b to expand Jurong Island gas complex, boosting supply to ExxonMobil

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening