UK's Johnson and Trump discuss need for united diplomatic response to Saudi attack

Thu, Sep 19, 2019 - 9:06 AM

BP_JohnsonTrump_190919_22.jpg
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump condemned last weekend's attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities and discussed the need for a united diplomatic response in a telephone call on Wednesday, Mr Johnson's office said.
PHOTO: AP

"They condemned the attacks and discussed the need for a united diplomatic response from international partners," a statement said. "They also spoke about Iran and agreed that they must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon."

"They condemned the attacks and discussed the need for a united diplomatic response from international partners," a statement said. "They also spoke about Iran and agreed that they must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon."

A White House spokesman said in a statement the two leaders "reaffirmed the value of the special relationship in addressing shared security concerns, most notably Iran's destabilising behaviour". 

REUTERS

