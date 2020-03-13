You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK's Johnson defends response to virus outbreak

Fri, Mar 13, 2020 - 6:52 AM

nz_johnson_130336.jpg
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday rejected claims Britain was not doing enough to stop the spread of coronavirus, as tough measures were put in place elsewhere to tackle the outbreak.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday rejected claims Britain was not doing enough to stop the spread of coronavirus, as tough measures were put in place elsewhere to tackle the outbreak.

Mr Johnson has faced calls to shut schools and ban sporting events with large crowds, to try to limit the spread of Covid-19, which has so far infected 590 people in Britain and killed 10.

Pressure mounted for action after neighbouring Ireland, which has had 43 cases and one death, announced that schools, galleries and museums would shut from Friday until March 29.

Mass gatherings would also be cancelled, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar added.

The United States introduced a travel ban from mainland Europe, as European countries, particularly Italy, imposed tough restrictions on movement and sporting fixtures were cancelled.

SEE ALSO

5,000-10,000 people 'likely' have Covid-19 in UK: government

But Mr Johnson stood firm, even as the FTSE 100 index fell sharply on coronavirus fears and the World Health Organization said some countries were not handling the pandemic with sufficient urgency.

Instead, the British premier insisted he would be guided by his scientific advisers, even after some accusations of "complacency" in the government response.

The editor of The Lancet medical journal, Richard Horton, said more aggressive "social distancing" measures should have been introduced earlier.

Mr Johnson told a news conference the government was "considering the question of banning major public events such as sporting fixtures" as part of its contingency plans.

Other tighter restrictions were in the pipeline, including telling anyone living with someone who has taken ill could be told to self-isolate for seven days, he said.

But scientists currently advised there was more risk of transmission in smaller venues than among large crowds. School closures also "could do more harm than good", he added.

The new measures - chiefly, that anyone with symptoms should stay at home for at least seven days - were currently the "most powerful defensive lines" to slow the spread of the virus.

"We think it's very important to maintain public trust and confidence in what we are doing, throughout this challenging time, always to be guided by the best possible scientific advice," he told reporters.

London is banking on stretching the peak of the outbreak into the summer months, to alleviate pressure on the state-run National Health Service (NHS) and emergency services.

The government on Wednesday unveiled a £30 billion (S$53.6 billion) package to help those affected by the crisis, amid predictions up to 10,000 people could already be infected.

On Thursday, several British universities said they were ending face-to-face lessons while the Electoral Commission recommended that local elections scheduled for May 7 be postponed.

AFP

Government & Economy

5,000-10,000 people 'likely' have Covid-19 in UK: government

Up to 150m Americans could get coronavirus: US projection

France closes schools, urges elderly to stay home over coronavirus

White House contenders slam Trump handling of coronavirus crisis

US companies eye credit lines as pandemic worsens, uncertainty soars

WTO scraps major meeting in June due to coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 13, 2020 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

5,000-10,000 people 'likely' have Covid-19 in UK: government

[LONDON] Britain on Thursday said up to 10,000 people in the UK could be infected with the novel coronavirus, as it...

Mar 13, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

Up to 150m Americans could get coronavirus: US projection

[WASHINGTON] Between 70 to 150 million people in the United States could eventually be infected with the novel...

Mar 13, 2020 06:59 AM
Life & Culture

Disneyland in California to close over virus

[LOS ANGELES] Disneyland in California will close its doors beginning on Saturday due to new coronavirus, the resort...

Mar 13, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

France closes schools, urges elderly to stay home over coronavirus

[PARIS] President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced schools in France would close indefinitely to curb the...

Mar 13, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

White House contenders slam Trump handling of coronavirus crisis

[WILMINGTON, United States] Democratic White House hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders assailed Donald Trump...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.