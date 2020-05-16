You are here

UK's lowest earners bear the brunt of Covid-19 job hit: survey

Sat, May 16, 2020 - 11:49 AM

nz_london_160577.jpg
Britain's lowest-earning workers have suffered the biggest jobs hit since the coronavirus crisis engulfed the country, a survey showed on Saturday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] Britain's lowest-earning workers have suffered the biggest jobs hit since the coronavirus crisis engulfed the country, a survey showed on Saturday.

Of the lowest-paid fifth of employees, 25 per cent had been temporarily laid off and 5 per cent had lost their jobs altogether, the...

