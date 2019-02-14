You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK's May faces revolt from euroskeptic Tories in Brexit vote

Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 8:54 AM

AK_tm_1402.jpg
Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a revolt from pro-Brexit members of her Conservative Party who are unhappy at signs she's planning to take a no-deal split off the table.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a revolt from pro-Brexit members of her Conservative Party who are unhappy at signs she's planning to take a no-deal split off the table.

Members of the anti-EU European Research Group met with Chief Whip Julian Smith on Wednesday evening to insist that leaving the bloc without an agreement must remain an option, according to people familiar with the matter.

The issue will come to a head on Thursday when the House of Commons votes on what should happen next in the Brexit talks, as Mrs May seeks to renegotiate her deal with the European Union.

In just six weeks, the UK will leave the EU - with or without an agreement. Mrs May's draft withdrawal contract was rejected by a huge margin in the Commons last month. No new accord has so far been reached.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mrs May is aiming to mollify her critics and earn herself another two weeks of breathing space, promising Parliament further opportunities to have a say over what happens next if she can't get a deal. Pro-Brexit members of her Tory party are demanding she re-writes the deal because they say it keeps Britain tied too closely to EU rules, potentially forever.

Many euroskeptics would prefer a no-deal Brexit to leaving on Mrs May's terms, despite fears it would cause severe damage to the UK economy.

On Thursday, Mrs May will ask the Commons to endorse the result of previous voting on Jan 29, when members of Parliament backed calls to re-write her Brexit agreement but opposed the idea of a no-deal divorce.

Wednesday's meeting between euroskeptic Tories and Mrs May's chief whip broke up without resolution, meaning some Conservatives in the ERG could vote against the government or abstain.

As Mrs May doesn't have a majority in Parliament, that raises the prospect that she could be defeated. While this would be embarrassing for the prime minister, its main practical effect would be to signal to Brussels how little room she has for maneuver.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Trump tariffs bring in additional US$9b in first quarter

US taxpayers face bitter surprise after Trump's tax cuts

Tusk says EU still waiting on 'realistic' Brexit offer

US-China trade talks set to open in Beijing

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

After 3 record years, tourism may lose some steam in 2019

Editor's Choice

BT_20190214_ANGREITS14_3695594.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

file6zc5drg8eufud6cjlv.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore household per capita income slows in 2018

Most Read

1 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
2 Ex-Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan joining DBS as group head of strategy and planning
3 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
4 Positioning Singapore for future challenges
5 Singapore banks likely to post record earnings for full year 2018

Must Read

AK_singtel_1402.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q3 profit down 14.2% to S$822.8m

BT_20190214_ANGREITS14_3695594.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

BT_20190214_JEBLURB14_3695570.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Weekend

Oscar crystal ball is here

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening