UK's strict Covid-19 tiers system to remain in place until Easter Monday

Sat, Nov 28, 2020 - 8:46 AM

United Kingdom's strict Covid-19 tiers system are expected to be in place until Easter Monday, the Sun reported on Friday.
[BENGALURU] United Kingdom's strict Covid-19 tiers system are expected to be in place until Easter Monday, the Sun reported on Friday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is determined to put the NHS first and believes he will have to wait until after Covid-19's winter peak in February and March...

