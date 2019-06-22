You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UN food agency to elect chief as climate change ups hunger

Sat, Jun 22, 2019 - 11:56 AM

[ROME] Candidates from China, France and Georgia are vying to head the UN's food agency, as the fight to eradicate world hunger takes a blow from global warming and wars.

The election of the new chief of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) will be held Sunday at the headquarters in Rome during the agency's 41st conference, which brings together 194 member countries.

Global hunger has risen for the past three years due to the combined effects of extreme and erratic weather, economic slowdowns, and conflicts, particularly in Africa and the Middle East.

FAO has sounded the alarm over rising food insecurity and high levels of malnutrition, and the new head will have to ramp up support for small-holder farms and fisheries to combat the ills of intensive farming, food waste and poverty.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Whoever takes over the four-year posting from Brazil's Jose Graziano da Silva will have to put policies in place now in preparation for feeding a world population expected to increase from 7.7 billion people to 9.7 billion in 2050.

The UN agency tackles issues that are "important for both advanced and developing countries," Manuel Lafont Rapnouil, from the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), told AFP.

They include "food security, (and) agricultural development, but also agro-business, trade, biotechnology and, increasingly, climate and environment", he said.

EPIDEMIC, TRADE WAR

The candidates - who for the first time include a woman - each boast extensive experience in the sector.

China has nominated its agricultural deputy minister, 55-year-old Qu Dongyu, who many analysts see as the frontrunner.

"Beijing has made a big push to get more senior jobs at the UN in the last few years," Richard Gowan, an analyst at the Brussels-based International Crisis Group, told AFP.

The country is currently grappling with a swine fever epidemic that is decimating its livestock, as well as a trade war with the United States that is forcing it to go elsewhere for cereals and soya.

The crises have pushed the food sector to the top of the government's priorities, Beijing said in its bid letter, seen by AFP.

Qu, a biologist by training, has 30 years experience, from developing digital technologies in agriculture, to introducing micro-credit in rural areas.

'KNOW HUNGER PERSONALLY'

Georgia's candidate, Davit Kirvalidze, is a former minister of agriculture who believes the private sector has a key role to play in eliminating global hunger, he said in a telephone interview.

It is vital that small family farmers have market access, with FAO acting as a "broker" of change to launch "public-private" partnerships to that end, he said.

"I know hunger personally, and it drew me to farm. Eventually I was able to feed my family, my community, and this is what led me here today," he added.

In an apparent nod to criticisms of the UN agency over management practices in recent years, Kirvalidze said his tenure would be "one marked by unprecedented transparency".

French candidate Catherine Geslain-Laneelle, former head of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), has spent her entire career in the agricultural and agri-food sectors at the highest level in France.

She says FAO should help "develop value chains around agriculture, fisheries and forestry", a reference to the storage, processing and distribution of food.

As well as tackling the red-button issue of food waste, such chains would also help combat poverty by creating jobs for young people, in particular in rural areas and developing countries, she added.

AFP

Government & Economy

Hong Kong protesters disperse after police complex blockade

Failure to remove non-tariff barriers 'will impede Asean growth'

Thailand is politically stable now, says PM Prayut

PM Lee in Bangkok for Asean summit

HK protesters swarm police building as crisis drags on

EU aims to complete top jobs jigsaw puzzle on June 30

Editor's Choice

file75h4zluvmkj244sndda.jpg
Jun 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek backs SCI in S$1.5b bond issue to strengthen SembMarine

BT_20190622_AFRO_3815902.jpg
Jun 22, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD Grade A office rents to climb 8% in 2019: Colliers

Photo 3 - Representatives of Novena Global Lifecare, Sinopharm Capital and Cedarlake Capital.jpg
Jun 22, 2019
Consumer

Novena Global Lifecare gets US$20m in funding, joins US$150m investment fund with partners

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 Sembcorp Industries issues S$1.5b worth of bonds to extend SembMarine S$2b loan
4 UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base
5 JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong denied bail, slapped with 13 more forgery charges

Must Read

BT_20190622_PGBRUNCHFPMONEY_3815877-1.jpg
Jun 22, 2019
Brunch

Show me the money: What's wrong with the startups picture?

file75h4zluvmkj244sndda.jpg
Jun 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek backs SCI in S$1.5b bond issue to strengthen SembMarine

BT_20190622_AFRO_3815902.jpg
Jun 22, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD Grade A office rents to climb 8% in 2019: Colliers

BT_20190622_NRHAMBURG22A_3815799.jpg
Jun 22, 2019
Real Estate

Transforming a tax office into a luxury hotel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening