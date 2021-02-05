 UN launches selection process for next secretary-general, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

UN launches selection process for next secretary-general

Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 6:58 AM

The UN Security Council and General Assembly on Thursday launched the recruitment process for the next secretary-general, a post currently held by Antonio Guterres who has announced he will seek a second term.
[UNITED NATIONS, United States] The UN Security Council and General Assembly on Thursday launched the recruitment process for the next secretary-general, a post currently held by Antonio Guterres who has announced he will seek a second term.

Aged 71, the former Portuguese prime minister enjoys broad support at the General Assembly and the Security Council, including crucially from its five permanent members - the US, Russia, China, France and Britain.

"Candidates should possess proven leadership and managerial abilities, extensive experience in international relations, and strong diplomatic, communication and multilingual skills," the UN said.

The UN will begin its selection process by May or June, having informally spoken with candidates.

Mr Guterres has faced some criticism from several non-governmental groups, who claim he is not doing enough to defend human rights globally, a charge he disputes.

And at least one country wants to see the UN's top spot filled by a woman for the term, which would run from 2022-2026.

Since its inception in 1945, every secretary-general has been a man.

In a letter to UN members and obtained by AFP, Honduras pleaded for female candidates.

"Look genuinely at your commitments to the United Nations and present women candidates... and commence a nomination process where equality and inclusivity are possible and the norm," Honduras ambassador to the UN Mary Elizabeth Flores Flake wrote.

AFP

