You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UN warns more extreme weather ahead after hottest decade on record

Thu, Jan 16, 2020 - 6:40 AM

rk_drought_160120.jpg
The past decade has been the hottest on record, the UN said on Wednesday, warning that the higher temperatures were expected to fuel numerous extreme weather events in 2020 and beyond.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[GENEVA] The past decade has been the hottest on record, the UN said on Wednesday, warning that the higher temperatures were expected to fuel numerous extreme weather events in 2020 and beyond.

The World Meteorological Organisation, which based its findings on analysis of leading international datasets, said increases in global temperatures had already had dire consequences, pointing to "retreating ice, record sea levels, increasing ocean heat and acidification, and extreme weather".

WMO said its research also confirmed data released by the European Union's climate monitor last week showing that 2019 was the second hottest year on record, after 2016.

"The year 2020 has started out where 2019 left off - with high-impact weather and climate-related events," WMO chief Petteri Taalas said in a statement, pointing in particular to the devastating bushfires that have been raging in Australia for months.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The bushfires, unprecedented in their duration and intensity, have claimed 28 lives and highlighted the type of disasters that scientists say the world will increasingly face due to global warming.

SEE ALSO

Resetting the climate agenda for 2020

The fires have already destroyed more than 2,000 homes and burnt 100,000 sq km of land - an area larger than South Korea or Portugal.

"Unfortunately, we expect to see much extreme weather throughout 2020 and the coming decades, fuelled by record levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere," Mr Taalas said.

The UN agency said that average global temperatures during both the past five-year (2015-2019) and 10-year (2010-2019) periods were the highest ever recorded.

"Since the 1980s each decade has been warmer than the previous one," the UN agency said in a statement, warning that "this trend is expected to continue".

The United Nations said last year that man-made greenhouse gas emissions needed to tumble 7.6 per cent each year to 2030 in order to limit temperature rises to 1.5 deg C - the more ambitious cap nations signed up to in the landmark Paris climate deal.

Current pledges to cut emissions put Earth on a path of several degrees warming by the end of the century.

'NOT A FLUKE' 

Mr Taalas said that since modern records began in 1850, the average global temperature had risen by around 1.1 deg C, and warned of significant warming in the future.

"On the current path of carbon dioxide emissions, we are heading towards a temperature increase of three to five deg C by the end of the century," he warned.

Gavin Schmidt, director of Nasa's Goddard Institute for Space Studies which provided one of the datasets, added that the trend line was unmistakable and could not be attributed to normal climate variability - a position taken by US President Donald Trump.

"What's happening is persistent, not a fluke due to some weather phenomenon: we know that the long-term trends are being driven by the increasing levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere," he said.

Data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration meanwhile revealed that polar sea ice coverage continued its downward trend in 2019.

Both the Arctic and Antarctic oceans recorded their second-smallest average annual sea-ice coverage during the 1979-2019 period of record, the agency said.

'BROKEN RECORD' 

WMO also highlighted a new study published this week in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences with data showing that ocean heat content was at a record high in 2019.

The past five years, and past decade, were also the warmest on record in terms of ocean heat content, that study showed.

Since more than 90 per cent of excess heat is stored in the world's oceans, their heat content is a good way to quantify the rate of global warming, WMO said.

Conservationists said the UN agency's findings were to be expected.

"It is no surprise that 2019 was the second hottest year on record - nature has been persistently reminding us that we have to pick up the pace," said Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, leader of WWF's global climate and energy practice, calling for dramatic measures to halt the warming trend.

"This is not so much a record as a broken record," added Chris Rapley, a professor of climate science at University College London.

"The message repeats with grim regularity. Yet the pace and scale of action to address climate change remains muted and far from the need."

AFP

Government & Economy

Women in top jobs still rare in corporate Europe, study finds

Trump trial 'extraordinarily unlikely' to go over two weeks: US official

Argentina's inflation ends 2019 at 54%, highest since 1991

US, China sign 'momentous' trade deal

US continues 'modest' growth, outlook 'modestly favorable': Federal Reserve

Toto 'Quick Pick' option hit by 2 glitches for over a year

BREAKING

Jan 16, 2020 06:42 AM
Government & Economy

Women in top jobs still rare in corporate Europe, study finds

[BENGALURU] Women make up one third of executive boards but occupy only a small minority of leadership roles in...

Jan 16, 2020 06:36 AM
Government & Economy

Trump trial 'extraordinarily unlikely' to go over two weeks: US official

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate is almost sure to end within two weeks, a...

Jan 16, 2020 06:34 AM
Government & Economy

Argentina's inflation ends 2019 at 54%, highest since 1991

[BUENOS AIRES] Inflation in Argentina ended 2019 at 53.8 per cent, the highest figure since 1991 when the peso was...

Jan 16, 2020 06:32 AM
Government & Economy

US, China sign 'momentous' trade deal

[WASHINGTON] After nearly two years of conflict between the world's top two economic powers, the United States and...

Jan 16, 2020 06:28 AM
Government & Economy

US continues 'modest' growth, outlook 'modestly favorable': Federal Reserve

[WASHINGTON] The US economy showed less-than-stellar growth in final weeks of 2019, but produced solid holiday sales...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly