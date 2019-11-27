You are here

URA formalises latest master plan after reviewing proposals

Wed, Nov 27, 2019 - 11:27 AM

[SINGAPORE] An urban master plan that will guide Singapore's development in the next 10 to 15 years was formalised on Wednesday.

Under the gazetted Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) Master Plan 2019, the former Railway Station Staff Quarters and Bukit Timah Fire Station have also been gazetted for conservation, the authority said in a statement on the same day.

The gazette concludes the review of the Draft Master Plan 2019, which was exhibited at the URA's premises from March to June this year.

More than 25,000 stakeholders and members of the public visited the exhibition during this time to find out more about the proposals, with some 6,000 visitors also signing up for guided tours by URA volunteers and staff.

To reach out to more residents, regional plans were also exhibited at Waterway Point, Westgate, Junction 8, Our Tampines Hub and Causeway Point from July to August.

"Over the past few years, URA has engaged stakeholders, including residents, interest groups, professional institutes, grassroots leaders and advisers, on our plans," URA said in its statement.

It added that the feedback gathered from these stakeholders through focus groups, dialogue, workshops, briefings and exhibitions have helped to shape URA's draft plans.

"In particular, stakeholder feedback from these sessions helped to refine the original plans for Kallang River, Jurong Lake District, Farrer Park, Holland Plain and Lorong Chuan, and shape our plans to support the rejuvenation of Orchard Road and the Central Business District," the authority said.

"The refined plans were subsequently exhibited as part of Draft Master Plan 2019. The early engagement had also allowed planners to update stakeholders on the actions taken prior to the Draft Master Plan 2019 exhibition."

URA said that suggestions and feedback for the draft plan's proposals were incorporated where appropriate, and will be considered as the authority develops detailed plans for future areas.

The Master Plan 2019 and the Master Plan Written Statement 2019 are available in hard copy at the URA Centre Atrium for public viewing.

They are also available online at www.ura.gov.sg.

Members of the public with queries or feedback can write to URA at http://www.ura.gov.sg/feedbackWeb/contactus_feedback.jsp.

THE STRAITS TIMES

