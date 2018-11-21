You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US accuses China of continuing IP theft amid trade war

Wed, Nov 21, 2018 - 10:20 AM

[WASHINGTON] The US on Tuesday accused China of continuing a state-backed campaign of intellectual property and technology theft even as the world's two largest economies have descended into a tit-for-tat tariff war.

The new accusations came in a detailed 53-page report released by US trade representative Robert Lighthizer's office just 10 days before president Donald Trump is due to meet Chinese president Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a Nov 30-Dec 1 Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires.

The timing of the report's release appeared to be a move by some of the more hawkish members of Mr Trump's administration, such as Mr Lighthizer, to bolster their case ahead of the summit and as other cabinet members such as treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin push for a resumption of negotiations.

"China fundamentally has not altered its acts, policies, and practices related to technology transfer, intellectual property, and innovation, and indeed appears to have taken further unreasonable actions in recent months," the report said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the report the US accused China of continuing a state-backed campaign of cyber-attacks on American companies that were both intensifying and growing in sophistication.

China's Ministry of Commerce didn't immediately respond to a faxed request for comment on the matter.

CHINA TELECOM

As an example, it cited an October 2018 report by experts from the U.S. Naval War College and Tel Aviv University that found that China Telecom may be engaging in a "malicious" campaign to "hijack Internet traffic and direct it through Mainland Chinese servers for possible collection and analysis."

The report accused China of responding to the US government's concerns over its "Made in China 2025" policy to lead the world in sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics by waging a propaganda campaign to play down its significance rather than making substantive changes.

"Despite this transparent attempt to de-emphasise Made in China 2025 in public, China continues to implement this industrial policy on a large scale," the report said.

According to the updated USTR report, Beijing had made only incremental changes to its restrictions on foreign investment in certain sectors in China since the US first released an original March report used to justify the tariffs on US$250 billion in Chinese imports imposed by the Trump administration.

The report also said while Chinese foreign-direct investment in the US had fallen in 2018, there were signs that it was becoming more focused on the sort of tech startups that the Trump administration was eager to protect. "In particular, Chinese [venture capital] investment in US technology centers such as Silicon Valley has intensified in recent months," its authors wrote.

G-20 AGENDA

Derek Scissors, a China expert at the conservative American Enterprise Institute, said the report's release appeared to be an effort by Mr Lighthizer to influence negotiations ahead of the G-20. "USTR is trying to take some issues entirely off the table for the G-20, in case the Chinese want something in exchange for ‘canceling Made in China 2025'," Scissors said.

A USTR official told Bloomberg that the report's release on Tuesday was meant only to document China's continuing practices and indicated the US still hopes to make progress at the G-20 summit.

Larry Kudlow, the head of Trump's National Economic Council, said on Tuesday that the two sides were engaged in continuing discussions ahead of the G-20 meeting and that Mr Trump believed Beijing was interested in a deal.

"He believes that China would like to have a deal," Mr Kudlow said in an interview with Fox Business Network on Tuesday, adding that "very detailed communications" were taking place at all levels of government.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

US stock market's slide is flashing a warning about the economy

Trump submits written responses to some of Mueller's questions

Trump calls Fed a 'problem', says he wants lower interest rates

Kazakhstan holds first Singapore forum to attract potential investors

More scope for Singapore, Jiangsu firms to collaborate

Xi's Manila visit expected to yield deals worth billions

Editor's Choice

BT_20181121_ANGNOBLE21D5D0_3623177.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

Clifford Lee.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

First Reit falls as concerns swirl over sponsor

Most Read

1 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
5 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m

Must Read

BT_20181121_ANGNOBLE21D5D0_3623177.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

Clifford Lee.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

gn-2011-tanboongin.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Stocks

SGX lays out guidelines for listed companies issuing initial coin offerings

AK_NobleGroup_2111.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble to stick with restructuring deadline despite launch of police probe

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening