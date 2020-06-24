You are here

US adds 792 more deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 9:27 AM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The United States added 792 deaths in 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tally showed on Tuesday, as the country's top infectious diseases expert warned there were "historic" challenges ahead.

