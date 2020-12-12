You are here

US buys additional 100 million doses of Moderna vaccine

Sat, Dec 12, 2020 - 6:59 AM

The US said on Friday it was purchasing 100 million more doses of the Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by Moderna, amid reports the government passed on the opportunity to secure more supply of the Pfizer jab.
