US CDC issues sweeping transportation mask mandate effective Feb 1

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[WASHINGTON] The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a sweeping order late on Friday requiring the use of face masks on nearly all forms of public transportation as the country continues to report thousands of daily Covid-19 deaths.
The order, which takes effect at...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes