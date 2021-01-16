You are here

US CDC warns new virus variant could fuel huge spikes in Covid cases

Sat, Jan 16, 2021 - 2:42 PM

Federal health officials warned on Friday that a far more contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in Britain could become the dominant source of infection in the United States by March, and would likely lead to a wrenching surge in cases and deaths that would further burden overwhelmed hospitals.
PHOTO: AFP

