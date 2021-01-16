US CDC warns new virus variant could fuel huge spikes in Covid cases

Get our introductory offer at only
[NEW YORK] Federal health officials warned on Friday that a far more contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in Britain could become the dominant source of infection in the United States by March, and would likely lead to a wrenching surge in cases and deaths that would further...
