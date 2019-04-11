You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US, China agree to establish trade deal enforcement offices

Thu, Apr 11, 2019 - 4:43 PM

file74upjfxdnxxl56r37ny.jpg
The United States and China have largely agreed on a mechanism to police any trade agreement they reach, including establishing new "enforcement offices," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] The United States and China have largely agreed on a mechanism to police any trade agreement they reach, including establishing new "enforcement offices," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday.

Mr Mnuchin, speaking on CNBC television, said that progress continues to be made in the talks, including a "productive" call with China's Vice Premier Liu He on Tuesday night. The discussions would be resumed early on Thursday, Washington time, he added.

"We've pretty much agreed on an enforcement mechanism, we've agreed that both sides will establish enforcement offices that will deal with the ongoing matters," Mr Mnuchin said, adding that there were still important issues for the countries to address.

Mr Mnuchin declined to comment on when or if US tariffs on US$250 billion worth of Chinese goods would be removed. Although President Donald Trump said recently that a deal could be ready around the end of April, Mr Mnuchin declined to put a timeframe on the negotiations, adding that Mr Trump was focused on getting the "right deal."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"As soon as we're ready and we have this done, he's ready and willing to meet with President Xi (Jinping) and it's important for the two leaders to meet and we're hopeful we can do this quickly, but we're not going to set an arbitrary deadline," Mr Mnuchin added.

The United States is demanding that China implement significant reforms to curb the theft of US intellectual property and end forced transfers of technology from American companies to Chinese firms.

Washington also wants Beijing to curb industrial subsidies, open its markets more widely to US firms and vastly increase purchases of American agricultural, energy and manufactured goods.

The Chinese commerce ministry on Thursday confirmed that senior trade negotiators from both countries discussed the remaining issues in a phone call following the last round of talks in Washington.

"In the next step, both trade teams will keep in close communication, and work at full speed via all sorts of effective channels to proceed with negotiations," Gao Feng, the ministry's spokesman told reporters in a regular briefing in Beijing.

Mr Mnuchin did not address whether the enforcement structure would allow the United States a unilateral right to reimpose tariffs without retaliation if China fails to follow through on its commitments.

People familiar with the discussions have said that US negotiators are seeking that right, but that China is reluctant to agree to such a concession. Alternatively, the United States may seek to keep tariffs in place, only removing them when China meets certain benchmarks in implementing its reforms.

Mr Mnuchin said he and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who is leading the negotiations, are focused on "execution" of drafting the documents in the trade agreement.

The two sides are working on broad agreements covering six areas: forced technology transfer and cyber theft, intellectual property rights, services, currency, agriculture and non-tariff barriers to trade, according to two sources familiar with the progress of the talks.

"Some of the chapters are close to finished, some of the chapters still have technical issues," Mr Mnuchin said.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Chinese employees stole corporate secrets from ASML, says Dutch newspaper

Brexit delay wins May more time, but how much more?

Europe suffering from Italian mafia 'cancer', experts warn

China producer inflation picks up for first time in 9 months, eases deflation worries

Britain's May accepts Brexit delay to Oct 31: Tusk

Trump misses Democrat deadline for releasing tax return

Editor's Choice

lwx_hyflux_110419_3.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

lwx_Societe Generale_110419_4.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

Most Read

1 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
2 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
3 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
4 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
5 Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_110419_62.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says not decided on whether to apply for extended debt moratorium

Apr 11, 2019
Technology

Makino Asia unveils smart factory in Singapore as part of Industry 4.0 transformation

Income_Zhong_An_Photo.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income, China's ZA Tech join hands to develop innovative digital insurance products

Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore fintech Smartkarma in tie-up with US brokerage Interactive Brokers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening