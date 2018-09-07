You are here

US, China continuing talks to resolve trade dispute: White House

Fri, Sep 07, 2018 - 10:54 PM

[WASHINGTON] Washington and Beijing continue to hold discussions to try to resolve the ongoing dispute over a China's trade policies, the top White House economic adviser said Friday.

With financial markets and US businesses bracing for the possibility President Donald Trump could soon slap tariffs on another US$200 billion in Chinese goods, economic adviser Larry Kudlow said he was hopeful a solution might be found.

"We're continuing the talks," Mr Kudlow said on CNBC, adding that China would find itself "more isolated" if it resisted opening its markets.

