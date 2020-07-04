You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US, China left out as England slashes quarantine list

Sat, Jul 04, 2020 - 12:08 AM

[LONDON] Travellers from more than 70 "low-risk" countries and territories will no longer have to self-isolate when arriving in England, the UK government said Friday in a major easing of its coronavirus quarantine scheme.

The list of exemptions mostly covers Europe - but not Portugal -...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Canada says it will suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong

South Korea's Parliament approves third extra budget of 35.1t won

WP: Public housing prices should be pegged to 'objective criteria' like household income

France's Macron picks new prime minister to reinvent presidency

Gilead's Covid-19 antiviral remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance

In Aljunied, PAP homes in on residents' welfare; WP focuses on its constructive role in Parliament

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 3, 2020 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

Canada says it will suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong

[OTTAWA] Canada is suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in the wake of China's move to impose national...

Jul 3, 2020 11:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Century Sunshine Group defaults on S$101.75m, 7 per cent notes

CENTURY Sunshine Group has defaulted on the S$101.75 million, 7 per cent fixed rate notes, said the Hong Kong listed...

Jul 3, 2020 11:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Biolidics elaborates on scrapped deal with virus test kit distributor in the US

CATALIST-listed company Biolidics issued a statement on Friday to explain why its deal with Aytu Bioscience to...

Jul 3, 2020 11:43 PM
Consumer

Britain's Tesco demands supplier price cuts by July 10: source

[LONDON] Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, has given suppliers until July 10 to agree price reductions as...

Jul 3, 2020 11:19 PM
Energy & Commodities

EU opens bidding for 1b euros from clean technology fund

[BRUSSELS] Clean technology projects are in line for a billion-euro (S$1.57 billion) slice of support from the...

UPDATED 28 min ago
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.