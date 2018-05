Washington and Beijing are nearing a deal that will remove an existing order banning US firms from supplying telecommunications firm ZTE Corp , two people briefed on the talks said.

[BEIJING] Washington and Beijing are nearing a deal that will remove an existing order banning US firms from supplying telecommunications firm ZTE Corp , two people briefed on the talks said.

The sources, who declined to be identified because the negotiations were confidential, also told Reuters the deal could include China removing tariffs on imported US agricultural products as well as buying more of them.

REUTERS