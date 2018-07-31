You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US, China said to seek to restart talks to defuse trade war

Tue, Jul 31, 2018 - 10:47 PM

file6wegjffu31k87cutmqc.jpg
Representatives of US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin(above) and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He are having private conversations as they look for ways to reengage in negotiations.
REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The US and China are trying to restart talks aimed at averting a full-blown trade war between the world's two largest economies, two people familiar with the effort said.

Representatives of US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He are having private conversations as they look for ways to reengage in negotiations, according to the people who spoke about the deliberations on condition of anonymity. They cautioned that a specific timetable, the issues to be discussed and the format for talks aren't finalized, but added there was agreement among the principals that more talks need to take place.

Negotiations to resolve the dispute have been stalled for weeks, with both sides refusing to budge. High-level US talks on the trade posture with China are taking place this week, according to a third person who also spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Complicating Mr Mnuchin's efforts is a harder line taken by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who has jurisdiction over the US's 301 investigation that sparked the tariffs. That case concluded China was stealing American technology and tariffs were needed to offset the damage.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The next wave of US tariffs is set to kick in as early as Wednesday, with the possible imposition of duties on another US$16 billion of Chinese imports. Officials in Beijing have vowed to respond with the same amount of tariffs on US products.

A US Treasury official didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

US labor costs post largest annual gain since 2008

US consumer spending increases solidly in June

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Malaysian Parliament tables Bills to repeal GST and re-introduce sales and services tax

JTC launches one site for tender under Industrial Government Land Sales programme

JTC Food Hub @ Senoko to rent out equipment, shared facilities for small-batch production

Editor's Choice

BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

E-commerce solutions firm Synagie to raise S$9.8m net proceeds on Catalist

JK_generics6.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement age review, reskilling: Firms say flexibility is key

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
4 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGman_310718_68.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Manufacturing upbeat expectations dip, but services sector holds steady

BP_SGman_310718_68.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz-cbd-140718.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, most Singapore-listed companies now have a woman on their boards

Jul 31, 2018
Real Estate

JTC launches one site for tender under Industrial Government Land Sales programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening